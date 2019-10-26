Karl-Anthony Towns posts another monster game to open season

You can pull many eventually regrettable conclusions from a sample size of only two games, but somehow, we don’t think “Karl-Anthony Towns looks like he’s reached a new level” will be one of them.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man continued his outburst from the team’s first game with a 37-point, 15-rebound, 8-assist effort in which the 23-year-old was 13-of-18 from the field. And he did it all in only 28 minutes of a 121-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns had another monster game to help the @Timberwolves improve to 2-0



Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/qVkQbixUxb — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 26, 2019

That outburst came after a 36-point, 14-rebound and 3-assist opener against the Brooklyn Nets, a thrilling overtime win for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves ended the offseason clearly looking like their only shot at the playoffs is Towns carrying them all season, and so far that’s been working out. The team has topped 120 points in both games to open the season for the first time in franchise history and Towns has been looking like the do-everything center — posting up, shooting, dribbling, passing — on offense.

Any kind of leap would be a continuation of Towns’ second-half breakout last season, in which he averaged 28.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists after last year’s All-Star Break.

Towns will get another good chance for a big night against a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat team next game, then easily his biggest test on Oct. 30 against Joel Embiid and Al Horford with the Philadelphia 76ers.

For now though, all he’s going to do is dance.

It's early, but Karl-Anthony Towns is looking like a different player. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

