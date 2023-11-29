Karl-Anthony Towns sets up the nice finish
Karl-Anthony Towns sets up the nice finish, 11/28/2023
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in position to succeed going forward.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
LaMelo Ball went down hard while driving to the hoop Sunday against the Magic, and he had to be helped off the court.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Ballers -- a.k.a. the B's -- are expected to begin play in the independent Pioneer League in May 2024.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps the Rams' RB's amazing Week 12 performance and much more.
Verstappen capped the most dominant season ever in fitting fashion.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
The Giants' 10-7 win comes hours after a scathing report about Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale's relationship turning sour.
Dana Holgorsen was a big hire for Houston back in 2019, but his first year leading UH in the Big 12 resulted in a 4-8 record.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.