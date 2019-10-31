Karl-Anthony Towns mocks Joel Embiid crying in second round, where – as Embiid points out – Towns has never been

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid fought during the 76ers’ 22-point win over the Timberwolves yesterday. Embiid piled on in his postgame press conference and later on social media.

Later in the night, Karl-Anthony Towns posted on Instagram “All Bark & No Bite” and included a photo of Embiid crying after Philadelphia’s loss to the Raptors in the second round of last season’s playoffs (warning: profanity in all embedded social media):

Of course, Embiid responded:

I'm done talking trash🏆🏆🏆👀 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019





That tough guy act ain't cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you've always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It's a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/Izqwk3pEnM — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 31, 2019





Towns walked right into that one. It’s just tough to talk trash after a blowout loss and with only one career playoff appearance, a fairly quick first-round loss.

It’s also tough to win these battles with Embiid, who’s an expert trash-talker and certainly not done.