Karl-Anthony Towns mocks Joel Embiid crying in second round, where – as Embiid points out – Towns has never been

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid fought during the 76ers’ 22-point win over the Timberwolves yesterday. Embiid piled on in his postgame press conference and later on social media.

Later in the night, Karl-Anthony Towns posted on Instagram “All Bark & No Bite” and included a photo of Embiid crying after Philadelphia’s loss to the Raptors in the second round of last season’s playoffs (warning: profanity in all embedded social media):

View this post on Instagram

I aIN’t nO BiTcH RaiSeD ARoUnD LiOnS 🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 #BitchTalk

A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:34pm PDT

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Of course, Embiid responded:



Towns walked right into that one. It’s just tough to talk trash after a blowout loss and with only one career playoff appearance, a fairly quick first-round loss.

It’s also tough to win these battles with Embiid, who’s an expert trash-talker and certainly not done.

What to Read Next