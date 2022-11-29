Karl-Anthony Towns leaves Timberwolves game with non-contact calf injury

Karl-Anthony Towns needed help off the floor after injuring his calf against the Wizards. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Karl-Anthony Towns left Monday's game against the Washington Wizards with a non-contact calf injury.

The Minnesota Timberwolves forward collapsed while running up the court during the third quarter.

Prayers up to Karl-Anthony Towns 🙏pic.twitter.com/gHTopLjPUO — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 29, 2022

He clutched the back of his right calf and eventually needed help off the floor. He wasn't able to put any weight on his injured leg.

KAT is down after suffering a non contact injury on his lower right leg 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O3gEMlz24K — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 29, 2022

The Timberwolves later announced that he would not return to the game because of a calf strain. The didn't initially provide any further details on the injury.

Towns, 27, is coming off his second career All-NBA season. The Timberwolves made their first playoff appearance since 2018 behind Towns' strong play and the emergence of Anthony Edwards in his second NBA season. They traded in the offseason for four-time All-NBA center Rudy Gobert in an effort to build off the success of last season's playoff run.

A three-time All-Star, Towns is averaging 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season. The Timberwolves are off to a 10-10 start and have struggled at times to adjust to the front line rebuilt around Towns and Gobert. Any signifiant time missed by Towns would mark a blow to Minnesota's short- and long-term plans.