Karl-Anthony Towns hammers it home

No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
The Bulls broke a 37-game losing streak to ranked teams.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.
In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
McCarthy could be a first-round pick.
Jordan Love and the Packers had their way with the Cowboys in a 48-32 win.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.