Karl-Anthony Towns after Game 4 win at Dallas: 'Ain't no time to have any doubts'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves live to see another day after a 105-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night at American Airlines Arena.

That’s despite Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out, and Chris Finch getting a technical foul after Towns’ fifth foul with 4:59 left in the third quarter. Towns finished with 25 points, shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range after going 3-for-22 in the first three games of the series.

"Being aggressive, there ain’t no time to have any doubts in your mind. It’s Game 4, we’re down 3-0, ain’t no time to have any doubts. I’m going to go out there and be aggressive, shoot my shot and being confident in every shot I shoot," Towns said.

"Everything came together for him. He was super confident, he wasn’t worried about any shots previous to the shots that he hit tonight. He played exceptionally well and he came through big time. He was the reason we won tonight," Anthony Edwards said.

He hit a pair of clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Timberwolves breathing room before he fouled out. Towns and Edwards shared some words about that at the post game podium.

Edwards: "What did I tell you about fouling, bro?"

Towns: "What you mean? You had five."

Edwards: "But I didn’t foul out."

Towns: "I fouled out, but I did what I needed to do."

Edwards: "I’m going to beat him up on the bus, y’all."

Towns: "Get out of here, don’t believe that."

Towns had 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter, but got called for his fifth foul with 4:59 left in the frame. He was leaning into P.J. Washington while going up for a shot, and his elbow caught Washington in the face. The play drew a technical foul from Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch, from the second row of the bench.

"KAT’s a great player, his struggles were not going to last forever. He got himself going, just let him roll and he played smart. Really proud of him. We knew we had to get him into this series, tonight was a great step for that," Finch said.

The Timberwolves and Mavericks were tied 49-49 at half despite three fouls from Towns, Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Edwards had 17 points at the half, and Mike Conley Jr. had 13. Edwards finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as he and Towns combined for 54 points in the win. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 44 points, but shot 13-of-39 from the field.

Edwards and Naz Reid scored late baskets to seal Minnesota's win. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 10 assists. The Timberwolves got the win despite committing 14 turnovers and shooting just 16-of-25 at the free-throw line. The Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in elimination games, while it's the Mavericks' first loss in 15 games in an elimination situation.

Edwards talked with Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons after the game. He said the Timberwolves would be back in Dallas for Game 6.

"What am I supposed to say? I’m supposed to say we’re going to lose Game 5? No, I’m not going to never say that," Edwards said. "Micah Parsons, he was rocking the AE1’s and I told him he wears a size 14, I’ll bring him some back some nice shoes for Game 6."

The Timberwolves and Mavericks return to Minneapolis for Game 5 Thursday night at Target Center.