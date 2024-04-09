Karl-Anthony Towns cleared for full contact and is ‘progressing toward his return to play’ for Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is quickly approaching his return to the Timberwolves’ lineup.

The all-star big man has been out since March 4 after tearing the meniscus in his left knee, but the team announced Tuesday that he has been cleared for full contact and 5-on-5 scrimmages and is “progressing toward his return to play.”

“I can’t wait. We haven’t had him for a little while now. We miss having Karl, so just having him back on the floor, it helps all of us, everyone,” Wolves wing Jaden McDaniels said. “They’re going to double(-team) him, and he creates so much attention on the floor, so it’s good for us to have him back.”

The team announced Towns’ successful surgery on his knee on March 12.

Entering Tuesday’s home game with Washington, the Wolves were 1-5 in the 16 games played since Towns went down. They managed to maintain their status as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference while finding a better offensive flow that seemingly has unlocked a number of other contributors on that end of the floor.

“I think him being out has allowed everyone to step up and play and have roles and get going for the postseason. I think the postseason definitely shows — and my career is a testament to that — that you never know what you might need. And just being able to be available and be providing, guys stepping up big, it’s good to get their game reps now,” Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “Guys like J-Mac have been huge since Karl has been out — Monte, myself, Naz and what he’s doing in his role. So I think adding Karl will be a huge help for us, make us more of a threat to make a deeper run.”

Minnesota’s challenge now will be to wisely re-integrate Towns. It seems unlikely Towns would return for a massive game Wednesday in altitude in Denver that likely will decide the No. 1 seed in the West.

Friday’s home game against the Hawks would seem to be a much more comfortable starting point and still would give Towns a pair of regular-season games — both at Target Center — to find his rhythm and re-acclimate himself into the offense before a week of pre-playoff practices.

