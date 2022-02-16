Karl-Anthony Towns carries Timberwolves to overtime win over Charlotte

Feb. 16—Anthony Edwards went down late in the first half Tuesday with an ankle sprain and couldn't return. That left Minnesota down one of its stars, meaning the other one had to step up in a big way.

And he did.

Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for 39 points and 15 rebounds to lift the Timberwolves to a 126-120 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center.

In the second half, Patrick Beverley turned to Towns and told the center he received an all-star nod, so "show them. Show the world."

The all-star center scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. He hit a pair of haymakers from St. Paul in the final 90 seconds of regulation to put Minnesota up by four points. Charlotte battled back to knot the game at the end of regulation, and D'Angelo Russell misfired at the horn to send the game to extra time.

No matter. That just gave the center five more minutes to dominate. He scored seven points in the extra session to help Minnesota take control early and never look back.

"He didn't look like he had it for a long time, and then he found it," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "We knew we needed him. We tried to get him going, tried to get him the ball as much as possible. He had a couple great looks that rimmed in and out. Thankfully he kept shooting."

Said Towns: "I just had to go out there and find a way."

Towns' performance came on a night when offense was hard to come by. Tuesday's game was a clank fest on both ends. Neither team could get anything going from the field in a game that lacked flow. Free-throws were as abundant as missed shots, and there were plenty of both to go around.

Charlotte finally got rolling midway through the contest to build itself a double-digit lead after Minnesota started the game on fire before cooling off in a big way. The Wolves clamped down in the fourth frame, and started making the gritty plays to grab rebounds and collect loose balls. The effort from the likes of Patrick Beverley, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt kept Minnesota in the game.

"It's a great win. Great win. One of the best wins of the year. We did everything we set out to do defensively. It was working. We were competing. They got us on the glass at times," Finch said. "We were just grinding away on defense. After the first six, seven minutes, we could never find a rhythm offensively. I think we pressed a little bit, started taking some hurried shots. But we just hung in there."

Then Towns put the Wolves over the top.

"KAT put us on his back. He was an all-star tonight on the floor," Russell said. "He dominated the game. We win when he does that."

Edwards' injury seems likely to keep the guard out of the Wolves' game Wednesday against Toronto, and could well mean he misses the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday in Cleveland to kick off all-star weekend festivities. Though you can never truly count Edwards out of any contest.

That would be the least of Minnesota's concerns. All the Wolves likely want at this point is for the second-year star to be available when they return to action post-break next Thursday against Memphis.

And, the way Towns is rolling, perhaps Minnesota can afford to give Edwards a needed break.

The win came in front of a sellout crowd at Target Center, as Timberwolves fans responded to Russell's call for more juice in the arena by bringing the noise all night. Russell brought the game ball to his postgame press conference, and said it was for the fans.

"We need that every game. You see what happens when y'all are here. We got the win. Appreciate y'all. That was nice," Russell said. "I called, they answered. Appreciate it."