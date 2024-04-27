Karine Silva vs. Ariane da Silva prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 55

Karine Silva and Ariane Da Silva meet Saturday on the UFC on ESPN 55 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Karine Silva vs. Ariane da Silva UFC on ESPN 55 preview

Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC) vs. da Silva (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) is the last of three women’s bouts on UFC on ESPN 55, and the only one on the main card. Both women will compete for the first time in 2024. … Silva has not experienced defeat since 2019, looking to extend her eight-fight winning streak. The stretch included seven finishes, six of which came in the first round. … Da Silva has been running hot as a winner of three straight. She tapped Casey O’Neill with an armbar in her last outing, notching her second submission victory in the UFC.

Karine Silva vs. Ariane da Silva expert pick, prediction

Last event’s results: 4-1

Overall picks for UFC main cards in 2024: 28-29-2

Filling out the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between Silva and da Silva.

Silva, who has been red-hot since coming off of Dana White’s Contender Series, is showing serious promise and potential at 125 pounds. That said, I wouldn’t be too quick to discount da Silva in this spot.

Not only is da Silva (formerly Lipski) the more experienced UFC product, but “The Queen” (formerly “The Queen of Violence”) has really been coming into her own since shifting her training situation stateside.

Even though a da Silva decision wouldn’t surprise me, I’ve also been very impressed with Silva’s diverse game and can see why the hype is so high.

Submissions may be how Silva has been making her money in the octagon thus far, but I see her left hook and leg kicks being particularly live against da Silva standing.

The pick is Silva by first-round knockout.

Karine Silva vs. Ariane da Silva odds

Despite the oddsmakers opening the former KSW champion as the favorite, public money has come in on the Contender Series graduate, listing Silva (-158) and da Silva (+128) via FanDuel.

Karine Silva vs. Ariane da Silva start time, how to watch

As the fourth fight on the main card, Silva and da Silva are expected to make their walk to the octagon around 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. local time in Las Vegas). The fight airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

