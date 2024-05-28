Karim Konate is Austrian Bundesliga top goalscorer

Title confirmed after European play-off

What began with a brace in the first home match of the season ended in a 20th goal of the campaign in a 7-1 thumping of LASK. In his first full season with our Red Bulls, Karim Konate has hauled himself into the top goalscorer's position. After the conclusion of the European play-off between Austria Vienna and TSV Hartberg today, our goalscorer is now officially the top scorer in the ADMIRAL Bundesliga 2023/24!

The 20-year-old Ivorian was particularly impressive in the championship round, with ten goals in ten matches leaving all his rivals trailing. Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg) and Marco Grüll (Rapid Vienna) were equal second with 13 goals each. Also notable is that Karim Konate scored all his 20 goals from open play without a single one of them coming from the penalty spot. Our side last provided the league's top scorer in 2021/22 with Karim Adeyemi (19 goals), while last season Rapid's Guido Burgstaller took the crown with 21 goals.

You can see all 20 Bundesliga goals from 2023/24 by Karim Konate in the following video:

Gallery: Best of Karim Konate 2023/24