Karim Benzema will reportedly leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabian club

Karim Benzema spent the past 14 seasons at Real Madrid. (Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, will reportedly leave Real Madrid this summer following a 14-season tenure at the La Liga club, according to multiple reports.

Though no official announcement has been made, multiple reports indicate Benzema, 35, has accepted an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad. According to ESPN, it's a two-year, €400 million (about $430 million) deal.

Benzema, speaking Thursday at an event hosted by Marca, seemed to push back on those reports. “Stay or leave Real Madrid? At the moment, I’m here," he said. "We have a game on Saturday.”

"Why speak of the future if I’m in Madrid?" he later added.

"Because a lot of people are talking about you," an interviewer told him.

“Who's talking is the internet," Benzema retorted. "Reality is not the internet.”

If he does depart for the Gulf, Benzema would be the second Ballon d'Or winner to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia after five-time winner and former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo signed a nine-figure deal with Al-Nassr in December.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who will leave Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain after this season, could also sign with Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal.

Benzema would leave Real Madrid with 237 goals and 106 assists in 438 matches from 2009-2022. He helped lead Real to four league titles, five Champions League titles and three Copa del Reys during his time in Spain.