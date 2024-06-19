Karenbauer wins Greco-Roman and Freestyle titles at Pan American Championships

Jun. 18—Chase Karenbauer did it again.

The Grove City native won two more gold medals at the U15 Pan American Championships in El Salvador.

Karenbauer, who wrestled at 44 kilograms, won the Greco-Roman and Freestyle championships for the second straight summer.

The rising high school freshman won the Greco-Roman final with a 10-2 technical fall over Peru's Francesko Canayo Ipushima. He won the Freestyle with a 10-0 technical fall against Ipushima as well.

The Americans won both the Greco-Roman and Freestyle team championships. They earned eight gold medals in both events.