Karen Weekly previews Tennessee-LSU softball series

No. 4 Tennessee (32-7, 12-3 SEC) will host No. 7 LSU (34-8, 10-8 SEC), Friday-Sunday, at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Tennessee leads the all time series against the Tigers, 38-29-1.

First pitch between the Lady Vols and Tigers on Friday is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Game No. 2 on Saturday is scheduled for noon EDT, while Sunday’s series finale will take place at 2 p.m. EDT. Both contests will be televised by ESPN2.

Ahead of the Tennessee-LSU series, Lady Vols’ head coach Karen Weekly met with media. Weekly’s series preview can be watched below.

