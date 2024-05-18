- Arizona State downs Oregon State in opening game of 2024 Pac-12 Softball TournamentArizona State softball beat Oregon State 3-1 at the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament at Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, Calif. on May 8, 2024. Deborah Jones tossed a complete game for the Sun Devils with five strikeouts and limited the Beavers to three hits. Arizona State's Alesia Denby had three hits and a RBI.2:37Now PlayingPaused
Karen Weekly on Kiki Milloy, Tennessee softball run-rule win over Virginia in NCAA regional
Karen Weekly talks about Kiki Milloy breaking out of her slump and Tennessee softball's 12-0 win over Virginia to advance to the NCAA regional final.