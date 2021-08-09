Karen Gillan wants to reunite with her 'Selfie' co-star John Cho, fans 'deserved more than one season'

Karen Gillan wants to act again with her “Selfie” co-star John Cho in a short spinoff of the show.





“Selfie” reunion: In an interview with Refinery 29 on July 15, Gillan said that it would “be cool to revisit” the ABC comedy sitcom as a “one off thing” or a “shorter thing” as opposed to a full-blown series.







The interviewer stated that they should “get John Cho on the phone and make this happen.”

In response, Gillan thought the idea was “great," said they get along “really well” and that Cho was “such a nice guy.”

Gillan was also surprised that she received constant tweets from people saying they missed the show since there were only 12 or 13 episodes.





About the show: “Selfie," released in 2014, was a “wildly misunderstood romantic comedy sitcom” that followed Eliza Dooley (Gillan) and Henry Higgs (Cho), according to Mashable.







Gillan and Cho’s roles were inspired by and named after the main characters from “My Fair Lady."

The show was canceled after seven episodes and the last six episodes were available to stream on Hulu. The final episode aired on Dec. 30, 2014.

Cho’s role as Henry Higgins made him the first Asian American leading man in a romantic sitcom, reported Salon.





Reactions to the cancellation: Several Twitter users were upset over the show’s cancellation and not being able to see Cho and Gillan together on screen anymore.







One user commented "please #saveselfie" because she was mesmerized by Cho and Gillan’s “amazing chemistry.”

“THE WORLD HAS ROBBED ME OF SELFIE AND JOHN CHO AND KAREN GILLAN MAKING OUT!!!!! NEVER FORGIVE!!! NEVER FORGET!!!!!” tweeted a fan.

Commenters also wrote that they “deserved more than one season of John Cho grappling with emotions as Karen Gillan charmed the hell out of him.”





