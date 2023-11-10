Karel Vejmelka with a Goalie Save vs. St. Louis Blues
Karel Vejmelka (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goalie Save vs. St. Louis Blues, 11/09/2023
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
The Panthers are struggling, but the Bears are flailing.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
How should fantasy managers handle their Bears and Panthers in tonight's matchup? Antonio Losada has your full breakdown.
More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance reportedly fell ill. That number grew Wednesday, leading MLB to end the annual meetings early.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury, and the trio discuss whether or not the Giants are planning on taking a quarterback in next year's draft if they get the opportunity (including what Jori saw at Giants practice this week). Charles takes you behind the scenes of Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start in Arizona, and the group discuss Kyler Murray returning to the Cardinals and whether or not he'll be the guy going forward. In other news, the Rams signed free agent QB Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers seems to be serious about his desire to return this season. The hosts finish off the show by discussing Charles' latest piece on the end of the Patriot Way given Jimmy Garroppolo, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick collectively faceplanting this season, and how much of the credit we give to Belichick really should belong to Tom Brady.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
Let's recap what we know about how the most interesting man in baseball will make the biggest decision of his career.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a couple of Pittsburgh skaters.
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
Having Murray play well while still having a top draft pick in their pocket is the ideal scenario for the Cardinals, but even if Murray struggles, they’ll be on track to replace him.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Hayes is a savvy coach, but also a potential disruptor who’ll soon take charge of a U.S. women's national team that desperately needs disrupting.