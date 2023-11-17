Kareem Jackson wants clarification from NFL: I’m just going to try to lower my target

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is back from a two-game suspension for four separate illegal hits this season having learned nothing. Jackson said the NFL has yet to answer his questions about what is or isn't a legal hit.

“I’m unsure as to how to play the game going forward,” Jackson said Thursday, via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post. “I’m still going to be in those situations two to three times a week.”

Jackson forfeited $279,000 in salary for the two games missed in addition to the $89,670 the NFL has docked him in fines for illegal hits this season.

He considers the four hits the NFL deemed illegal as normal football plays, and cited the gray area in the league's rules.

“Nothing is black and white,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he sought clarification from Jon Runyan, the NFL vice president of football operations, and appeals officer Derrick Brooks.

“[I’m] still hanging up the phone with no answers,” Jackson said. “I’m just going to try to lower my target and hopefully don’t end up in the same situation.”