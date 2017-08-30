Kareem Jackson, Texans stuck playing away from Houston: 'It definitely sucks'

Sporting News
Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson was blunt when asked about the team’s inability to return home following Saturday’s preseason game against New Orleans because of Hurricane Harvey.

"It definitely sucks," Jackson told co-host Bill Polian and me Tuesday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Jackson, though, knows the situation facing the Texans could be much worse.

Jackson said, to his knowledge, no family of any Texans player is under "serious distress" amid one of the worst weather events ever to affect the U.S.

"I know some guys live in some areas where they’ve gotten a ton of water and flooding but nothing to the extent of the water being in guys’ houses,” Jackson said. "We've been very fortunate on that end."

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has told media he is optimistic the squad can leave Dallas and return to Houston by Monday. The preseason home game with the Cowboys originally slated for Thursday at NRG Stadium was moved to AT&T Stadium and will double as a fundraiser for Harvey relief funds.

Jackson is hopeful the Texans will be able to host their regular-season opener against the Jaguars rather than having to hit the road again and flop dates with a division rival. The Texans are slated to travel to Jacksonville in Week 15.

MORE: Titans support J.J. Watt's relief fund

The hurricane-related diversion to Dallas following the Saints game extended an already-long preseason away from home. The Texans held the bulk of their preseason in West Virginia hoping that practicing in a cooler climate would result in a fresher team later in the year. Houston also played its first preseason game at Carolina.

Jackson said the “road-game environment" that is unfolding while the Texans practice in Dallas could pay dividends as the season unfolds.

"Each and every year, you'll face some type of adversity as a team," said Jackson, who is entering his eighth season with the Texans. "For us to pull together and continue to work the way we’ve been working, getting stuff done as a team and preparing the way we’ve been preparing, even with all the stuff going on in Houston guys have been able to lock in. It’s just been unbelievable and shows what type of team we have."

The next thing Jackson wants to see — home.

"Right now, it's touch-and-go with everything moving at a slow pace," he said. "We can only do what we can as far as being able to back with the conditions we’re facing back in Houston."

Alex Marvez can be heard from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

