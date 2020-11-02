Kareem Jackson takes out A.J. Bouye and Troymaine Pope on separate plays

Charean Williams

Kareem Jackson took out two players in five plays of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Broncos, one of those was a teammate.

The Broncos defensive back hit cornerback A.J. Bouye harder than he hit Mike Williams after a 16-yard gain by the Chargers receiver. Bouye eventually walked off the field, but he now is in the locker room undergoing further evaluation for a concussion.

Essang Bassey replaced Bouye.

Five plays later, with 8:43 remaining, Jackson delivered a punishing blow to Chargers running back Troymaine Pope after a 7-yard gain.

No flag was thrown on the hit.

The Chargers announced that Pope is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Chargers lead 27-24 late in the fourth quarter.

