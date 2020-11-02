Kareem Jackson took out two players in five plays of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Broncos, one of those was a teammate.

The Broncos defensive back hit cornerback A.J. Bouye harder than he hit Mike Williams after a 16-yard gain by the Chargers receiver. Bouye eventually walked off the field, but he now is in the locker room undergoing further evaluation for a concussion.

Essang Bassey replaced Bouye.

Five plays later, with 8:43 remaining, Jackson delivered a punishing blow to Chargers running back Troymaine Pope after a 7-yard gain.

No flag was thrown on the hit.

The Chargers announced that Pope is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Chargers lead 27-24 late in the fourth quarter.

Kareem Jackson takes out A.J. Bouye and Troymaine Pope on separate plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk