Kareem Jackson shares his impressions of Broncos' new HC Sean Payton
Safety Kareem Jackson shares his impressions of the Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and more.
Safety Kareem Jackson shares his impressions of the Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and more.
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared new photos of his body transformation on Thursday as he continues his rehab.
The NFL whacked the Texans on Thursday for a fairly obvious salary-cap violation. The NFL also could smack Houston for a textbook breach of the tampering rules. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the Texans are considering the possibility of signing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “We have a process that we go through, Jimmy [more]
Remember the “breaking news” that Jameis Winston “likely” will be released by the Saints, now that they have signed Derek Carr? Jameis may not be released, after all. Via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, the Saints have offered Winston a “restructured” contract. He has until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept it, or he’ll be [more]
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.
The Jets would like to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cornerback Sauce Gardner would like that to happen. Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Gardner had something interesting to say on a livestream about the situation. Appearing with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Sauce said that, if Rodgers joins the Jets, “It’s package deals [more]
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
The Eagles have reportedly given Darius Slay permission to seek a trade, one week before NFL free agency begins. By Reuben Frank
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
One of the best stories from the past decade of the NFL has ended. The Vikings officially have released receiver Adam Thielen. A native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Thielen played high school and college football in Minnesota. He was a standout at Minnesota State (formerly Mankato State), where the Vikings held training camp for decades. [more]
The Vikings star reportedly wants out.
Indianapolis has 17 free agents, and for a variety of reasons, there's a good chance the biggest names might get big money elsewhere.
A Chargers player tried to recruit Patriots safety Devin McCourty on Twitter, and it didn't go well for him.
Some key Chiefs are set to hit free agency in the next week. Which players will they bring back?
Rams General Manager Les Snead referred to what his team is undergoing as a “remodel” rather than a “rebuild.” He mentioned quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald as “pillars” and “weight-bearing walls.” Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Leonard Floyd conspicuously were absent from Snead’s list. [more]
The Ravens have left the door open for rivals to discuss terms with their star quarterback. But the market is suspiciously quiet
The Dolphins couldn't bear to see Mike Gesicki walk last offseason. Now they have no choice and will have to start anew at tight end. What's next?
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
The Eagles and Brandon Graham have reached a deal to bring Graham back for the 2023 season. By Dave Zangaro