Kareem Jackson shares what feels different about '22 Broncos, Russell Wilson's approach
Safety Kareem Jackson shares what feels different about the 2022 Denver Broncos, and quarterback Russell Wilson's approach.
Safety Kareem Jackson shares what feels different about the 2022 Denver Broncos, and quarterback Russell Wilson's approach.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Here are the takeaways from this week's game.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top tight ends, kickers and defenses. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills defense is facing a major injury problem heading into the AFC East showdown against the Dolphins Sunday.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 3 showdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
Defense was supposed to carry the Browns during Deshaun Watson's suspension. No one saw 28.3 points per game coming with Brissett at the helm.