Kareem Jackson returning to Broncos on one-year deal

Safety Kareem Jackson has played the past three seasons in Denver. He will play a fourth there.

Jackson, who turns 34 Sunday, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Broncos, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Jackson became a free agent in March after playing out a one-year, $5 million deal.

He started 15 games last season and saw action on 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Jackson made 88 tackles, one sack, one interception and two pass breakups.

The Texans made Jackson a first-round choice in 2010, and he spent nine years in Houston before joining the Broncos. In his career, Jackson has 807 tackles, 20 interceptions and 104 pass breakups.

