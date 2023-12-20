Kareem Jackson can return to Broncos after four-game suspension

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson can return to practice today after his four-game suspension has concluded.

Jackson has been suspended twice this season, for a total of six games, and fined multiple other times over repeatedly lowering his helmet to hit opposing players.

During his suspension, Jackson has complained about what he sees as double standards about the hits he has made compared to hits other players have made, and he also said he doesn't know what the league expects him to do, even after he went to New York to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

During Saturday night's Broncos-Lions game, Jackson made a series of social media posts that appeared to be referencing a hit that Lions defensive back Brian Branch put on Broncos tight end Adam Trautman, without drawing a flag.

"That’s fuckin head to head smh," Jackson wrote. "I would of got ejected for sure smh. And suspended smh. Terrible call."

Jackson also told reporters that he is not sure how he is supposed to protect offensive players, which Goodell told him he has to do. At age 35, Jackson is near the end of his NFL career, and he doesn't seem interested in changing the way he plays.