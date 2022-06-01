When the Broncos added backup quarterback Josh Johnson, it made defensive back Kareem Jackson the second-oldest player on the team’s roster. Johnson is 36. Jackson is 34.

Jackson heads into his 13th season with no thoughts of it being his last.

“As long as my body allows me to,’’ Jackson said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I feel pretty good right now. With that comes a lot of me doing stuff on my own, outside of the facility, even here. It takes a little while to kind of get going, but I feel really good. So I’m going to go until my body tells me it’s time to hang ‘em up.”

Jackson, the 20th overall choice in 2010, started eight seasons as a cornerback for the Texans. He played corner and safety in his ninth season in Houston and then switched to safety full time in 2019 for the Broncos.

“I love me some Kareem,’’ Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, 42, said. “I love his intensity and competitiveness. That’s something that shows up every day. This is a guy, heck, he may be as old as me.’’

Jackson started 15 games last season and made 88 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.

Kareem Jackson: I’m going to go until my body tells me to hang ’em up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk