Kareem Jackson knocks Broncos teammate out of game with violent helmet collision

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson delivered a violent head-first blow on Sunday that sent a player to the locker room.

The victim of the helmet-to-helmet contact was his own teammate, Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye.

The play occurred early in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert targeted Mike Williams on a sideline pass.

Jackson came flying in from the secondary with his head down to deliver a dangerous blow to Williams. Instead, he made contact with Bouye’s helmet, sending him to the ground.

Kareem Jackson with the friendly fire on A.J. Bouye. pic.twitter.com/Seg4Y8cUgW — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 1, 2020

Williams made the catch, and Bouye left for the locker room. He did not return as he was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Broncos won the game, 31-30 on a last-second touchdown.

