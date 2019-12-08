Kareem Jackson has interception, fumble return for touchdown

Kareem Jackson spent nine years in Houston. He is in his first year in Denver.

That means Sunday’s game was his first playing his former team.

The Texans likely never want to see him again.

The defensive back returned a Keke Coutee fumble for a 70-yard touchdown in the first half. It was his first fumble return for a touchdown in his career.

He had an interception in the fourth quarter, his second of the season and 18th of his career.

Jackson also has eight tackles, one coming on third-and-short at the end of first half, and three pass breakups.

He likely has wrapped up AFC defensive player of the week honors.

The Broncos are firmly in control, up 38-17 late in the fourth quarter.