Kareem Jackson: Goodell told me I have to protect offensive players, I'm not sure how

Kareem Jackson, the Broncos safety who is currently serving his second suspension of the season for repeated illegal hits, says a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell didn't do much to teach him how the league office wants him to play the game.

Jackson says he was glad to get the opportunity to speak to Goodell but fundamentally disagrees with Goodell's contention that it's a defensive player's job to protect an offensive player's health.

“I feel a lot better leaving being able to express myself, but I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson told DenverSports.com. “So, I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect him [the offensive player] as well. But that’s what I was told, and I’m not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game, so, hopefully I’ll figure it out.”

Jackson said offensive players need to keep themselves safe, and offensive coaches should be smarter about running their players over the middle. Jackson said Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell bears some responsibility for the trick play on which Jackson lowered his helmet and drilled Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs.

“It should be their responsibility and their job to protect themselves. Even with the coaching,” Jackson said. “For their coach to put Dobbs in that situation, and then get in his press conference and complain and say, ‘It should have been a flag,’ well, have some accountability. Don’t run that play with your quarterback. It’s simple as that. You run the toss with your running back, we’re not even having this conversation."

Whether Jackson agrees with it or not, the NFL has sent him a loud and clear message that he's going to change the way he plays or he's not going to play.