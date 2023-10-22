Kareem Jackson ejected again for illegal hit to the head

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson still hasn't learned his lesson.

Jackson, who had already been ejected once and fined four times for hits to the head this season, was ejected today in the fourth quarter of today's game against the Packers for yet another hit to a defenseless receiver.

This time the victim was Green Bay's Luke Musgrave, who held onto the ball despite taking a brutal hit to the facemask from the crown of Jackson's helmet.

The NFL just announced yesterday that it had fined Jackson $43,709 for his latest offense. But if fines and ejections were going to stop Jackson, he already would have stopped. A suspension should be coming for a player who simply will not stop taking cheap shots at his opponents' heads.