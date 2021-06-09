Kareem Jackson: Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Broncos

Deshaun Watson‘s career remains in limbo. If/when he’s able to be traded, he has a destination in mind.

Former Texans teammate Kareem Jackson tells Aqib Talib that Watson wants to play for the Broncos.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Deshaun” Jackson told Talib. “I’ve been talking to him the last couple weeks, man. And like all he’s been telling me is like, look, Jack, just tell them, like that’s where I want to be. . . . I want to be in Denver.”

Jackson played with Watson in Houston during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In 2019, Jackson signed with the Broncos.

It’s unlikely that Watson will be traded until the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him are settled. If not settled, the cases could go to trial as soon as May 2022.

Although there has been scant reporting on his preferred destinations, many think he’s interested in the Dolphins. There’s also a belief that, if he becomes available, the Eagles will be interested.

Regardless, we know this: According to Kareem Jackson, Deshaun wants to play for the Broncos.

