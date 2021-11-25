Kareem Jackson could keep the Broncos’ impressive Pro Bowl streak alive

The Denver Broncos have had at least one original-ballot Pro Bowler in each of the last 40 seasons, which represents the longest active streak in the NFL.

After the Broncos traded away outside linebacker Von Miller earlier this season, that streak was in danger of ending this season.

Denver’s streak could be saved by an unexpected hero.

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson had received 46,976 fan votes for the Pro Bowl as of Wednesday, more than any strong safety in the NFL (AFC and NFC). There’s still a lot of time left for voting (the fan vote ends Dec. 16), but Jackson’s early lead gives him a good chance to make the all-star game.

Jackson was named a Pro Bowl alternate following his first season in Denver (2019), but he’s yet to be named to an all-star roster. That could change this year and teammate Justin Simmons, who has four interceptions so far, should have decent odds of joining Jackson at the Pro Bowl.

Simmons and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb were the Broncos’ only players who made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

