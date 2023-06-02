Here are Kareem Jackson’s contract details with Broncos

Kareem Jackson’s one-year contract with the Denver Broncos is very team-friendly.

Jackson will have a base salary of $2.515 million and a signingbonus of $152,500, according to OverTheCap.com. Jackson’s salary cap hit in 2023 will only be $1,317,500 due to the NFL’s Veteran Salary Benefit rule.

If the Broncos decide to cut Jackson, the team will eat $152,500 in salary cap space and save the remaining $1.165 million. If all goes well, Jackson will make the team and contribute in 2023, but it will be easy for Denver to get out of the contract if the team wants to.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere on the contract front, kicker Brandon McManus will have a $1.5 million base salary with the Jacksonville Jaguars and a $500,000 signing bonus, giving him a $2 million salary cap hit in 2023. Before he was cut by the Broncos, McManus was scheduled to earn $3.75 million in Denver this season.

Meanwhile, recently re-signed swing tackle Cam Fleming will have a salary cap hit of $2.35 million in 2023 and recently signed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster will have a cap hit just below $1 million this season.

With about $10 million remaining, the Broncos are in a healthy salary cap situation going into the summer.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire