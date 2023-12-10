Kareem Hunt touchdown gives Browns 21-7 lead over Jaguars

Advertisement
The Browns have expanded their lead over the Jaguars early in the second half.

Kareem Hunt powered his way into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown, giving Cleveland a 21-7 advantage.

Cleveland's defense picked up its third takeaway of the day on the opening drive of the second half, with receiver Parker Washington fumbling a short catch on third-and-21 deep in Jacksonville territory.

That left the Browns with a short field, and the team took advantage of the opportunity. Quarterback Joe Flacco used a QB sneak to convert fourth-and-1 at Jacksonville’s 13. Then a few plays later on third-and-3, Hunt took a direct snap from a Wildcat formation and muscled into the end zone for a 4-yard score.

It was Hunt’s sixth rushing touchdown of the season, and his first since the win over Baltimore on Nov. 12.