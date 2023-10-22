Kareem Hunt will test thigh pregame to decide fate for Browns vs. Colts

The Cleveland Browns have several players who are questionable to play in their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, including quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, while Watson is expected to play after practicing in full on Friday, running back Kareem Hunt is not quite in the same boat.

After missing practice on Wednesday, and then practicing on a limited basis on both Thursday and Friday with a thigh injury, Hunt is listed as questionable for the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Hunt is expected to test the thigh out pre-game before the team and the back make the final call on whether or not he will suit up.

If Hunt cannot go, expect a bigger workload for Jerome Ford, and for Pierre Strong Jr. to see a slight uptick in carries as well. The Browns also just signed running back Deon Jackson off of the practice squad on Saturday as well.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire