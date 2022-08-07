Kareem Hunt sitting out Cleveland Browns team drills as he seeks a new contract

BEREA, Ohio – Kareem Hunt is in training camp for the Cleveland Browns. However, Hunt has spent the last two days sitting out of team drills as he attempts to get a new contract from the team, a league source confirmed to the Akron Beacon Journal.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson was the first to report the dispute.

The team is likely to fine Hunt for his actions. He's scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.35 million, with a roster bonus of $4.9 million, per Spotrac.

Hunt is in the final year of the two-year, $13.25 million extension he signed in 2020. He spoke during his youth camp in his hometown of Willoughby, Ohio, in June of his desire to sign a new deal in order to stay in Cleveland.

"I hope I get paid," Hunt said at the time. "So you know, whatever they decide, they know I'm going to come out there and give it my all and I'll do whatever I can to help the team win."

NFL power rankings: How do teams stack up heading into 2022 preseason?

Sign up for our NFL newsletter: All the NFL news you need to know delivered right to you!

Hunt is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season in which he missed nine games due to injuries. That included a calf injury suffered in an Oct. 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals that cost him five games, then an ankle injury in a Dec. 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens − coupled with a bout with COVID-19 − cost him the final four games of the year.

Those injuries did not seem to slow Hunt down much, either in the offseason program or the first week of camp. While he hasn't spoken to the media since camp began, he said in June he felt fine.

"I'm good, I'm 100%," Hunt said then. "I have some time to heal this offseason and get back to it. So body is feeling good, nothing's bothering me."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt catches a pass during training camp.

Hunt ran for 386 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns on 78 carries to go along with 22 catches for 174 yards a year ago. He's rushed for 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on 319 attempts, plus another 97 catches for 763 yards and six touchdowns, since the Browns signed him prior to the 2019 season.

Story continues

A former NFL rushing leader in 2017, Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs for his involvement in two off-field altercations, including one where he was seen on videotape shoving and kicking a woman. He was suspended his first eight games with the Browns for that incident.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kareem Hunt sitting out Browns team drills while seeking new contract