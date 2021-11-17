Kareem Hunt ruled out for Week 11, Nick Chubb still in COVID-19 protocols

The Cleveland Browns come limping into Week 11 of the NFL season with a 5-5 record and frustrations all around. The team has underperformed expectations and their talent level.

Injuries have played a big role this season with problems coming when multiple players at the same position have missed time. The offensive line didn’t have their starting left and right tackles for stretches. The team’s top two running backs missed time at the same time. The secondary had games where two or more key players missed entire games or a majority of the game.

Baker Mayfield didn’t practice today but plans to play on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also informed the media that running back Kareem Hunt would miss another week with his calf injury. Unfortuatnly, Nick Chubb also remains on the COVID-19 list and is not eligible to practice.

Chubb still has a chance to return for Week 11’s game but may have concerns after missing a week of practice if he is able to return prior to the game.

Without Hunt and Chubb, D’Ernest Johnson would once again shoulder the load as he did against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago and New England last week. with Demetric Felton and John Kelly also on the COVID-19 list, Johnson may not have much help in the backfield Sunday.