Kareem Hunt rehabbing a groin injury

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss the start of training camp after injuring his groin while working out, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. The injury is not believed to be serious, Cabot adds.

The Browns placed Hunt on the non-football injury list along with running back Trayone Gray, who has a calf injury.

Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard will see more work until Hunt and Gray return. Johnson reported to camp despite his trade request and Browns coach Freddie Kitchens reiterated that the team is “not giving away good players.”

Hunt will miss the first half of the season while serving an NFL suspension.

General Manager John Dorsey said the Browns are not concerned about Hunt’s argument with a friend outside a bar in downtown Cleveland late last month.

“Freddie and I both had a chance to sit down with him, and he understands there’s no guarantees in life, and he’s going about exactly what he’s been going about,” Dorsey said. “He’s working his fanny off on the field as well as off the field.”