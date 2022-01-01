The Browns and Steelers have turned in their final injury reports before Monday night’s game and they show Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a chance to return at Heinz Field.

Hunt is listed as questionable with an ankle injury after practicing in limited fashion the last two days. Hunt has only played in two games since Week Six and head coach Kevin Stefanski said his return on Monday would give the offense a boost.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee) is also questionable, but the Browns will be down three defensive backs. Safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle), cornerback Troy Hill (knee), and safety John Johnson III (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

On the Pittsburgh side, center Kendrick Green returned to practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable due to a calf injury. Punter Pressley Harvin (personal) is also questionable and linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) has been ruled out.

Kareem Hunt questionable for Browns, Kendrick Green questionable for Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk