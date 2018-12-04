Kareem Hunt to be removed from Madden NFL 19

Days after Kareem Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs following a scandal that shook the NFL, the running back has been kicked off the virtual Chiefs as well.

Representatives for EA Sports, the video game developer behind the highly popular Madden NFL series, told TMZ Sports that had made the decision to remove Hunt from Madden NFL 19 after video of Hunt’s assault was published.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team,” a rep for EA Sports tells TMZ Sports. “Any of our players who currently have Hunt on their Ultimate Team will receive a replacement generic player with identical stats.”

This will effectively be only Hunt’s name removed in some parts of the game, as the company apparently didn’t want to punish players who had him on their Ultimate Team, a form of online competitive play.

Hunt had been ranked as one of the best running backs in the game, holding a 92 rating that sat behind only Todd Gurley’s 96 and Le’Veon Bell’s 94.

Kareem Hunt is no longer a part of Madden NFL 19. (AP Photo)

This is not even close to the biggest blow Hunt will receive for his actions, of which more and more seem to leak out every few days, but it is quite symbolic of just how much of a persona non grata the former star has become in the football world.

How Kareem Hunt got to this point

Hunt’s tenure with the Chiefs ended the day TMZ released video of the 23-year-old shoving and kicking a young woman in a hotel hallway. Hours later, the Chiefs announced they were releasing Hunt, saying that he had lied to the team about the incident, which took place in Februrary.

Story continues

Hunt was then placed on waivers, where every other NFL team opted to avoid picking up the now disgraced star. At least one team owner is keeping an eye on the situation, but Hunt currently sits jobless with a potentially massive suspension from the NFL hanging over his head.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Forde: Urban Meyer has one complicated, drama-filled legacy

• Why a Knicks star called the NBA ‘scared little rats’

• Where Urban Meyer’s accomplishments rank in CFB history

• NFL Power Rankings: Don’t sleep on the Chargers

