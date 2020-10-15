Kareem Hunt not worried about Myles Garrett, retaliation from Steelers

The spotlight is shining brightly on the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. This is the first meeting since “The Incident” last November.

You know it. Myles Garrett knows it. The Steelers know it. The national media will make sure no one doesn’t know it.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who knows a little something about being suspended midseason for indecent behavior, knows it too. Hunt doesn’t seem concerned that the game will devolve into the fracas that ended that Thursday night game.

Specifically, Hunt trusts that Garrett won’t get roped into extracurricular activities.

“It takes a lot to get Myles out of his element,” Hunt said via cleveland.com. “Myles is a great person and teammate. I have no doubt in my mind that he’ll keep those emotions in check and go out there and just play football.”

Hunt continued,

“Last year doesn’t matter,” Hunt said. “We have a new team, new coaches, new everything and a new record. We definitely have to come out, be ready to play, keep our emotions in check and keep playing in between the whistles. That is for everybody. We have to be smart. It is going to be a long, physical game.”

The Browns aren’t going to ignore it, but rather embrace the chance to win one for their teammate and support him in the best way possible: victory.

“Myles is a great player, a great person and a great teammate. You just learn a lot going through situations like that. You just have to come ready, forget about all that stuff and do whatever you can. This one is for Myles. This one is for Cleveland Browns fans. This one is for a lot of things,” Hunt said.

