The Browns have a few players up for contract extensions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s agent said this week that he thinks the 2018 No. 1 overall pick’s new deal could get done this summer.

But with his fifth-year option, Mayfield is still under contract through 2022. That’s not the case for running back Nick Chubb, whose rookie deal expires at the end of the season.

Chubb has become one of the league’s most dynamic running backs, averaging 5.6 yards per carry in 12 games last season. That figure including an eye-popping 10.0 yards per carry in the fourth quarter.

The Browns have arguably the league’s top running back tandem, and the other half wants to see Chubb get his money.

“Pay that man. He’s a freak of nature,” Kareem Hunt said at his youth football camp, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “He’s like a brother to me … hope we can play together for a long time.”

While Chubb had 1,217 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns last season, Hunt recorded 1,145 yards and 11 total touchdowns. The Browns’ ability to use both backs interchangeably is an essential part of their offense.

Chubb said recently he’s just letting his agent handle his contract and is not actively engaged in the discussions with the team. But he also said, “Cleveland is where I want to be.”

Hunt signed a two-year extension with the Browns last September, putting him under contract through 2022.

Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: “Pay that man” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk