Kareem Hunt makes it two trips to the endzone in Browns vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns are back on the board as Kareem Hunt has found the endzone for the second time against the Texans.

Now up 14-10 in the second quarter of their Wild Card showdown, the Browns have scored two touchdowns on their last two possessions. And it has been the veteran back Hunt to hit paydirt both times.

This drive was led by Joe Flacco once again, who found tight end Harrison Bryant for a big gain to start the drive. That play accounted for 47 yards of their 75-yard drive that ended in a trip to the endzone.

On this drive, Flacco was three-of-three for 64 yards and a touchdown. He has now racked up 146 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-12 passing. The veteran quarterback picked apart the Texans in their last matchup, and it looks like he is looking to do more of the same in this playoff showdown.

However, the Texans have scored on the first play of their drive to retake the lead.

shovel play ran to perfection 🤌#CLEvsHOU on NBC & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aEiahxmgOo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire