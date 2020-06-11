Kareem Hunt: I’m ready to get out there and do whatever Browns ask

Nick Chubb ran for almost 1,500 yards last season, so the Browns didn’t have much need to feed the ball to Kareem Hunt once he returned from the eight-game suspension that kicked off his first year in Cleveland.

Hunt ran 43 times and caught 37 passes in his eight games with the team, which is well off the kind of workload he had in Kansas City before the Chiefs released him during the 2018 season in the wake of the release of a video that showed him shoving and kicking a woman.

The new role has led to less attention, which Hunt says is fine with him because he’s happy to bide his time and “make the most of my opportunities.”

“Anytime I can get on that field and make something happen, between running the football and blocking, I’m gonna give it 110 every time,” Hunt said, via the team’s website. “I’m ready to get out there and do whatever they ask.”

Hunt’s 37 catches were more than Chubb managed while playing twice as many games, so the passing game would seem to be a clear area of focus. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has put in a new offense, however, so Hunt’s role may not be exactly the same as it was in 2019.

