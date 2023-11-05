Kareem Hunt keeps finding the endzone as the Browns continue blowout vs. Cardinals

For the fourth straight week, running back Kareem Hunt has found the endzone for the Cleveland Browns. As they continue the rout of the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals, the Browns now lead 27-0 as the debut of Clayton Tune has not been an easy one against Jim Schwartz’s defense.

Coming off of a long drive, quarterback Deshaun Watson found Amari Cooper once again, dropping a beautiful ball deep down the sideline. This put the Browns in scoring position, and well in position for Hunt to turn into a battering ram to plow his way into the endzone.

While Hunt only has 38 yards on 14 carries today as the Browns have not gotten the ground game going, he has been nothing short of a short-yardage warrior this season. He now has five touchdowns in his last four games after hitting paydirt again today.

The Browns are doing what they should to the 1-7 Cardinals. This is a good team as long as they do not beat themselves.

