Kareem Hunt, Greg Newsome didn't practice for Browns on Wednesday

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was not the only Browns player sidelined for Wednesday's practice.

Cleveland's injury report notes running back Kareem Hunt (thigh), cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Walker (concussion), and tight end Harrison Bryant (hip) all did not practice due to injury.

Guard Joel Bitonio, who didn’t play in the win over the 49ers, was a limited participant on Wednesday with his knee injury.

Receiver Cedric Tillman (hip) was a full participant.

Receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett, kicker Dustin Hopkins, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson also didn’t practice, but for non-injury related reasons.