Kareem Hunt is first rookie to score touchdown of 50+ yards in first three games
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt became the 1st player in NFL history to score a TD of 50+ yards in each of his first three NFL games.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt became the 1st player in NFL history to score a TD of 50+ yards in each of his first three NFL games.
Cold: "Is sexism what happened to Hillary?" Hillary likes to point out that she has 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. Yet, in the same time, she's blaming sexism for her loss. Had sexism is the real cause of her humiliating defeat, then she would have had far fewer votes than Donald Trump overall. Hillary is blaming everybody and everything but herself. It's a good thing that the US dodged this bullet.
6.6k