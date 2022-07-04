Kareem Hunt extension would be fun but unlikely

The Cleveland Browns have some big uncertainties at the quarterback position but no uncertainty at the running back position for 2022. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading the way, the Browns have the best group in the NFL.

In a passing league, there may be some questions about how important good running backs are but it is clear that Chubb and Hunt are great at what they do. Kevin Stefanski has built his offense around the pair and a great offensive line.

When Chubb and/or Hunt are not available, D’Ernest Johnson has come in and played well while Demetric Felton showed ability as a pass-catching back as a rookie. Jerome Ford was drafted this year to add to the group.

Hunt and Johnson are set for free agency at the end of this season with Hunt publicly stating his desire to stay with his hometown team.

A Hunt extension, which would be his third contract with the team since signing in free agency, would bring a lot of excitement. Hunt is a vocal, passionate supporter of the team and the area. When healthy, he’s a great option to keep Chubb fresh.

Unfortunately for both Hunt and the fanbase, an extension seems illogical.

Chubb’s salary cap hit jumps from just over $5 million in ’22 to just under $15 million in ’23. If Deshaun Watson isn’t suspended for the entire ’22 season, his cap hit jumps $44 million.

With Jadeveon Clowney, Greedy Williams, Anthony Walker Jr. and others hitting free agency at the end of the year, Cleveland may need to put resources to other positions following this season.

Hunt currently is the highest-paid backup running back and a top 15 paid back annually. An extension would likely be as expensive or more moving forward.

Instead, the Browns may choose to offer Johnson a smaller extension or rely on Felton and Ford behind Chubb to minimize the cost of the running back room.

In the end, a Hunt extension would be exciting and fun but seems unrealistic given the state of the team’s salary cap and other talents on the team. Thankfully, that is a decision for the next offseason and not one that has to be made now.