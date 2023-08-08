Kareem Hunt didn’t even work out for the Saints before leaving town

Interesting note today. Kareem Hunt is listed as a visit with the Saints. He never worked out. Anthony Barr did do a workout — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 8, 2023

It’s been a hectic couple of days in New Orleans Saints news with some confusion around the potential additions of running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr.

After a report came out from ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the Saints expected to sign both players, not that they had signed, aggregate sites and other companies had ran with the news as if it was official. It then came out that the players hadn’t signed and instead were leaving the facility without a deal in place.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football added even more clarity to the situation, sharing that Kareem Hunt never even worked out for the team and was just listed as a visitor, citing the official daily NFL transactions wire. Barr, however, did complete a workout for the team before leaving town.

Russini further clarified that the Indianapolis Colts had actually swooped in and gave Hunt a call with a higher offer than the Saints before he arrived at the team facility. Hunt was then advised, presumably by his agent, to leave New Orleans and go to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts.

Barr working out with the team is at least a big positive from this latest wave of updates, as the former Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys linebacker is the higher-priority free agent. Maybe he’ll end up with New Orleans after all.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire