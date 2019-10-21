Kareem Hunt cleared to practice with Browns

Most of the Browns are returning to work after a bye week, but one player will be rejoining the team after a much longer stretch on his own.

The Browns announced on Monday that the league has cleared running back Kareem Hunt to begin practicing. Hunt still has two games to go on his eight-game suspension, but will be able to start knocking off some rust on the practice field before that date arrives.

Hunt also had sports hernia surgery in August. The team said at the time that he was expected to be healthy before the suspension is over and he’ll get a chance to show it on the field the next two weeks.

Hunt will become eligible to play in Week 10. The Browns host the Bills on Sunday and remain at home for a Thursday night game against the Steelers.