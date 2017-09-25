Kareem Hunt has best start for rookie RB since Billy Sims

Not since Billy Sims of the 1980 Lions took the NFL by storm has a rookie running back done what Kareem Hunt has accomplished for the 2017 Chiefs.

According to the NFL, Hunt matched Sims and Dutch Sternaman of the 1920 Decatur Staleys for the most touchdowns by any player in his first three NFL games, with six. (Hunt had a 69-yard touchdown run on Sunday.)

Hunt’s 538 yards from scrimmage is second only to Sims, who had 562 during his first three games for the Lions. Hunt easily surpassed Sid Blanks of the 1964 Houston Oilers for the No. 2 spot; Blanks racked up 452 yards in three games.

Making Hunt’s performance possible was, in part, the season-ending knee injury suffered by Spencer Ware in the preseason. Hunt’s skills and the team’s blocking likely had a little something to do with it, too.