Kareem Hunt: Baker Mayfield is our guy

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken his share of criticism this season, some of it from fathers of current and former teammates.

Running back Kareem Hunt‘s dad took to Facebook to say that Mayfield is “scared to throw the ball” and the Browns “know he’s hurt.”

But Hunt doesn’t seem to have lost any faith in his quarterback, despite Mayfield’s performance through several injuries in 2021.

“Baker’s our guy,” Hunt said Monday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He always gives it 100 percent each time he’s out there, so I believe he’s going to come out and be ready and compete.”

Since Week Three, the Browns have managed to score more than 17 points in a game just twice — a 47-42 loss to the Chargers in Week Five and a 41-16 victory over the Bengals in Week Nine. In the last three games, Mayfield has completed just 50.6 percent of his passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a lost fumble.

But with a week to heal and self-scout from the bye, Cleveland’s expectation is that Mayfield will play his best football down the stretch. A resurgence from Hunt, who missed five games with a calf injury, could aid in that process.

